2007 Hyderabad blasts: Metropolitan court sentences two to death for twin explosions which killed 44

Hyderabad: A metropolitan court sentenced two terrorists convicted in the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case to death and another to life imprisonment on Monday.

Two powerful explosions had ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre in Hyderabad on 25 August, 2007, killing 44 people and wounding 68.

On 4 September, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao had pronounced Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty in the 11-year-old case, but acquitted Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik for want of enough evidence.

Sayeed and Chawdhari, who were sentenced to death, were found guilty under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, and anti-terror law--Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Public Prosecutor K Surender said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them over different counts.

The court convicted the fifth accused Tarik Anjum, accused of harbouring some of the perpetrators in New Delhi and other places, on Monday, and handed down life imprisonment to him.

Two synchronised blasts had rocked Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded.

Three other accused named in the chargesheets filed by police, including 'Indian Mujahideen' founder Riyaz Bhatkal, his brother Iqbal, and Amir Reza Khan are absconding.

The Bhatkal brothers of Karnataka are believed to have taken shelter in Pakistan.

About the absconding accused, Surender said, "As and when they are caught, they will be tried."

He said the court did not specifically find that those sentenced belonged to the banned Indian Mujahideen but they formed a group and committed terrorist acts.