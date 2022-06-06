India

2006 Varanasi serial blasts: Ghaziabad court sentences terrorist Waliullah Khan to death

Khan was an accused in the 2006 explosions at Sankatmochan temple and Varanasi cantonment railway station that killed 28 people

FP Staff June 06, 2022 20:09:45 IST
File image of Waliullah Khan. Twitter/@SVishnuReddy

Waliullah Khan, a convict in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to death by a Ghaziabad court on Monday.

Khan was an accused in the 2006 explosions at Sankatmochan temple and Varanasi cantonment railway station that killed 28 people.

As per PTI, the district government counsel Rajesh Sharma was quoted as saying that on 4 June, District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar had convicted Khan in connection with two cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and mutilation. He was also charged under the Explosives Act.

According to DNA, hailing from Prayagraj, Waliullah, a mufti or Islamic legal authority, was arrested by police after a case was opened and his case was taken to Ghaziabad after Varanasi lawyers refused to protect him.

He faced trial in three cases, which included six cases registered at Lanka and Dashashwamedh police stations and the Government Railway Police precinct in Varanasi.

With inputs from agencies 

