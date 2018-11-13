2002 Gujarat riots: Supreme Court likely to hear Zakia Jafri's plea challenging SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi, others

In a move that could possibly have far more political implications immediately than legal ones, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Monday Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging clean chit given by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 Godhra riots, reports have said.

Last year the Gujarat High Court had rejected Zakia Jafri's plea challenging a lower court order upholding SIT's clean chit to the then chief minister Narendra Modi and others on allegations of larger conspiracy in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots. However, the high court had allowed Zakia to approach higher forums for further investigation in the case.

Zakia, the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was among 68 people killed at the Gulbarg Society in Gujarat's Ahmedabad when a mob attacked it on 28 February, 2002, a day after the Godhra train burning incident happened sending the state into the cauldron of communal fire. The MP was dragged out, hacked and burnt to death by the rioters. The Congress leader's frantic phone calls to police officers and senior politicians for help went unanswered, Zakia had alleged.

The SIT's closure report, filed on 8 February, 2012, gave a clean chit to Modi and others.

In December 2013, the metropolitan magistrate's court rejected Jafri's petition against the report, after which she moved the high court in 2014.

Post Godhra riots, Modi and his then government in Gujarat came under fire, for exhibiting the kind of indifference they allegedly did, in the handling of the widespread massacre. While some termed it his nonchalance, others who were directly affected by the riots like Zakia, vehemently accused Modi of having conspired in instigating the Hindus.