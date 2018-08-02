200 suspected foreigners in NRC draft of Assam's Morigaon, says official; names to be deleted from final list

Guwahati: The names of 200 suspected foreigners belonging to 39 families made it to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft that was released in Assam's Morigaon district, Deputy Commissioner Hemen Das said on Thursday.

He said the matter was detected during the printing process of the draft in the district. These names would be omitted from the final NRC draft, which would be released after disposing of the claims and objections, Das added.

"Around 200 doubtful voters, who were declared foreigners and whose cases are still pending in the foreigners tribunals, have figured in the list," he told reporters.

"We have decided to make this fact public so that people do not lose faith in the NRC exercise and raise questions about its objectivity," Das added.

The complete draft of the NRC, released on 30 July, included the names of 2.89 crore people out of the 3.29 applicants. The names of over 40 lakh applicants did not find a mention in the list.

The district-wise breakup of the list was made available at the NRC sewa kendras.

"People should not have any confusion in their mind regarding the names of foreigners in the NRC draft. There may have been certain errors during the process, but we will scrutinise the final list minutely to make sure that foreigners does not make it to the final list," he added.