20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in bus accident

According to officials, the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims

Srinagar: Around 20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Thursday when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to officials, the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims, PTI reported.

The driver lost control over the vehicle on the national highway near Nussu Badergund in Qazigund and hit a tipper dumper moving in the same direction, they said.

According to reports, 18 pilgrims sustained minor injuries while two with serious injuries were shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.