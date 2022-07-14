20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in bus accident
According to officials, the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims
Srinagar: Around 20 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Thursday when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.
According to officials, the bus was enroute to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims, PTI reported.
The driver lost control over the vehicle on the national highway near Nussu Badergund in Qazigund and hit a tipper dumper moving in the same direction, they said.
According to reports, 18 pilgrims sustained minor injuries while two with serious injuries were shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Proper security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra, says J&K LG
J&K LG said the administration and the people of the union territory have joined hands together to make the yatra a safe and successful event
Over 200 high-powered bulletproof vehicles stationed in J&K amid high threat for Amarnath Yatra
Almost double the companies of all security forces have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir compared to the previous year for the security of Amarnath Yatra.
Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather, pilgrims from Nunwan camp in Pahalgam stopped midway
The Amarnath Yatra had commenced on 30 June from the the two base camps - Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district