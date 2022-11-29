India

2.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said

FP Staff November 29, 2022 22:11:09 IST
2.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi

Representational image. PTI

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said.

Tremors were felt across the national Capital.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 22:20:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake
World

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake

A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday

Hawaii: Eruption of Mauna Loa spurs warning for people to prepare in case of worst-case scenario
World

Hawaii: Eruption of Mauna Loa spurs warning for people to prepare in case of worst-case scenario

The eruption began late Sunday night following a series of fairly large earthquakes, said Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits near Meghalaya's Tura
India

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits near Meghalaya's Tura

According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37 kilometres east northeast of Tura. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground