A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence and will hear the arguments on the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday upheld the conviction of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire. The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

Delhi Patiala House Court upholds the order passed by Magistrate court in Uphaar cinema fire evidence tampering case, therefore, dismissing the appeal moved by real estate barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal & two others challenging their conviction. — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma dismissed the appeal filed by real estate barons and two others challenging their conviction by a magisterial court. The court, however, acquitted one co-accused, Anup Singh, in the case and granted him bail.

Court to hear the arguments on the quantum of punishment tomorrow. Meanwhile, court granted relief to Anup Singh, one of the co-accused in the case and granted him bail while allowing his appeal. — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

A magisterial court had convicted and awarded 7-year jail terms to Ansals in the case, besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on each of them.

Besides Ansals, the court had also awarded 7-year jail terms to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others — P P Batra and Anoop Singh — and had imposed a fine of three lakh rupees each on them.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court, however, released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay a Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

As per the charge sheet, the documents tampered with included a police memo giving details of recoveries immediately after the incident, Delhi Fire Service records about repair of transformer installed inside Uphaar, minutes of Managing Director's meetings, and four cheques.

Out of the six sets of documents, a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, issued by Sushil Ansal to self, and minutes of the MD's meetings, proved beyond doubt that the two brothers were handling the day-to-day affairs of the theatre at the relevant time, the charge sheet had said.

It said the Ansals had taken the defence in the main case that they had no involvement in the day-to-day functioning.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dinesh Chand Sharma. He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on 13 June, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.