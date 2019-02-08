19-year-old girl dragged out of her house, gangraped by 6 while father forced to witness in Bihar's Kishanganj; all accused remain at large

A 19-year-old girl was dragged out of her house in Bihar's Kishanganj district, was beaten up and gangraped by six men, while her father was forced to witness the incident. The report comes just a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Bihar government for its shoddy management of the 16 shelter homes, apart from the one where girls were sexually abused over a prolonged period of time.

According to PTI, the matter was reported from Kodhiwadi police station area in a village in Kishanganj district. Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said that six men forcibly entered their house and took the woman and her father to a deserted place, around half a kilometre from their residence. They tied the father up with a rope and raped the woman in front of him, according to an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the victim on Wednesday.

The crime was, reportedly, committed on the night of 4 February. However, the father of the rape survivor did not file a complaint until Wednesday as the accused threatened to kill the two of them if they told anyone about the incident. However, the father filed an FIR on 7 February.

Times Now reported that the matter pertains to personal enmity between the father of the rape survivor and some their neighbours. The ongoing conflict had spurred clashes between the two families in the past as well. The local village panchayat had advised the families to sit together and solve the dispute, however, six men from the neighbourhood decided to exact revenge in this horrible manner.

According to Aaj Tak, Faiz Alam (21), Abdul Mannan (27), Kalu (27), Mohammad Qasim (35), Mohammad Taqseer (24) and Ansari (35) have been accused in the incident.

The Superintendent of Police said he had gone to the village and met the victim and her father, besides enquiring about the incident with the villagers. The victim has been sent for medical examination at Kishanganj Sadar hospital, the Superintendent of Police said. Apart from Kodhiwadi, adjoining police stations have also directed to arrest the six accused who are at large, Ashish said.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.