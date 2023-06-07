18-year-old girl raped, murdered in hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai while the security guard, who is an accused in the case, was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said.

At around 5 pm on Tuesday, police were alerted after the woman became untraceable, with her fourth-floor hostel room in Charni Road area locked from outside.

A police team that entered the hostel room found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, an official said.

The victim was the student of a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra, he said.

After reaching the spot, the police along with a team of forensic and fingerprint experts started a probe into the incident.

During the investigation, it came to light that the hostel’s security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he said, adding the post-mortem report was awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.