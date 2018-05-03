17-yr-old girl commits suicide in Haryana's Nuh district day after being raped by eight men

A 17-year-old girl from Nuh district in Haryana committed suicide on Monday after eight men allegedly abducted and raped her on Sunday, ANI reported. DSP Virendra Singh told the news agency that an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway.

The girl was allegedly abducted when she was alone at her home as her parents were visiting a relative. The men came on two bikes and a car and forcibly took her away, The Times of India quoted the police as saying. Later, the accused left her outside her house the next morning after raping her.

The minor’s father told the police that she identified the accused and they had stalked her in the past, Hindustan Times reported.

The police have registered a case of abduction, gangrape and abetment to suicide.However, no arrests have been made so far, according to the report in The Times of India.

As per The Tribune, the girl’s father has claimed that the accused belonged to an influential family and was pressurising them to withdraw the complaint. “We are in trauma,” the father said. "My wife has not uttered a word since we saw her body. We want the death penalty for the accused", he said.