A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

Pratibha Pandey, ASP, Jashpur said that the incident took place on 9 July and the efforts were on to silence the matter.

Jashpur, Chhattisgarh | 16-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped. Incident is of July 9, but a transaction of Rs 1 lakh was being done to silence things. We reached family & conducted medical of victim. Accused in custody, further investigation is ongoing: Pratibha Pandey, ASP pic.twitter.com/Sb5QzRZM52 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 11, 2022

"A 16-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped. Incident is of July 9, but a transaction of Rs 1 lakh was being done to silence things," said Pandey.

She said the police reached out to the family and have conducted the medical examination of the victim.

"Accused are in custody and further investigation is on," she added.

A similar incident was reported from Jashpur district in February when a minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.