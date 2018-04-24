16-year-old Class XI student gang raped inside car in Greater Noida; two arrested, one absconding

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 16-year-old Class XI student in Greater Noida, according the media reports. A third accused is currently absconding.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 16-year-old was gang raped in a car last week by her classmate, a distant relative and another youth on the pretext of dropping her home after she had missed her bus. The girl was returning home from school.

"We received information from the girl's father that on 18 April, she could not be found and based on his statement a First Information Report was filed against three people. We have caught the main accused and another youth, while a third one is still on the run," an NDTV report quoted Awneesh Kumar, senior officer at the Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Greater Noida, as saying.

The three accused have been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, said the police.

Detailing the sequence of events leading up to the incident, the girl reportedly told police that she was walking home around 2.30pm when the three accused arrived in a car and offered her a lift in Kasna area. They, however, allegedly took turns to rape her inside the car and roamed the city for the rest of the day before dumping her near the Knowledge Park area at around 1 am, according to The Times of India report.

Later, the girl was found loitering near Galgotias University in Knowledge Park area, where she had been dumped after the incident. “Police handed over the girl to the family,” the report quoted Greater Noida station officer Ram Bhawan Singh as saying.

Recently, three young girls were raped and four other minors were sexually assaulted in seven separate incidents, which took place on the same day, in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV had reported.

The rapes allegedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Amroha and Kannauj districts and a fourth one was later reported to have occurred in Muzaffarnagar.