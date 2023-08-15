150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools, says CM Kejriwal
Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence
Over 150 students from the violence-hit state of Manipur have enrolled in Delhi government schools as the government is ensuring that they can lead a normal life in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.
“Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission to Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates,” he said
Related Articles
“These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives,” he added.
He said that India can only become number one in the world if all its citizens learn to live like a family.
Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.
“If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world,” he said.
More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Another Manipur gang rape: How a 37-year-old was pinned down and sexually assaulted
A 37-year-old woman has now come forward in Manipur’s Churachandpur, alleging that she was caught by a group of Kuki men, forcefully pinned down and then gang-raped on 3 May. Her complaint is another instance of how rape and assault is being weaponised against women in the northeastern state
'Present government is anti-Kuki': KPA chief Haokip on withdrawing support from Biren Singh govt
Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) president Tongmang Haokip on Monday said that they had to withdraw support from the Biren Singh government in Manipur as the present government had turned anti-Kuki
Three killed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur
Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped