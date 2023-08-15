150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools, says CM Kejriwal

Over 150 students from the violence-hit state of Manipur have enrolled in Delhi government schools as the government is ensuring that they can lead a normal life in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

“Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission to Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates,” he said

“These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives,” he added.

He said that India can only become number one in the world if all its citizens learn to live like a family.

Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.

“If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world,” he said.

More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

