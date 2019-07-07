Associate Sponsor

150 hospitalised in Assam following suspected food poisoning after consuming ‘prasad’, two critical

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2019 23:32:35 IST

Rangia: At least 150 people, including women and children, have been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kamrup district, officials said.

Representational image. ANI

The incident occurred at Lenga village near North Guwahati in Kamrup district on Saturday night.

According to the village head, the villagers started feeling unwell after taking 'prasad' at a religious programme.

The 150 persons were admitted to a government hospital in Amangaon on Saturday night after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The condition of two persons was critical following which they were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the officials said.

Officials said those hospitalised were out of danger but have been kept under observation.

