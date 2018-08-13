You are here:
  India News

14-year-old girl raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; manhunt underway to nab accused

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 12:52:21 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Sambhalhera village of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Choudhary said the incident occurred yesterday under Miranpur Police Station area.

She had gone out to buy some things when she was abducted by the two accused. They took her to a nearby area on a motorcycle and raped her, the SHO said.

The girl reached home in the evening and narrated her ordeal to her family, he said.

The police registered a case against Tazim and Firoz and a hunt is underway to nab them, the police official said.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 12:52 PM

