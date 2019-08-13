You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

14 schoolchildren injured after bus skids off road in Maharashtra’s Palghar; further investigations underway

India Asian News International Aug 13, 2019 17:36:58 IST

Palghar: 14 schoolchildren were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. The bus was travelling on the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. All the injured have been admitted to the nearest local hospital.

14 schoolchildren injured after bus skids off road in Maharashtra’s Palghar; further investigations underway

Visual from the spot. ANI

According to the police, the incident took place early in the morning around 6.30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus.

In an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control and the bus went into the pit near the road leading to the mishap. Further investigation is underway.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 17:36:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores