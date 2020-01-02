14 rescued from factory fire in Delhi's Peeragarhi after structure collapsed following blaze; one fireman still feared trapped

Several people were trapped in a Delhi factory after it collapsed following a massive blaze on Thursday morning. At least 14 people have been rescued with varying degrees of injuries and burns, 13 of whom were firemen.

A fire was reported from a battery manufacturing unit in Delhi's Peeragarhi area at around 4.23 am, which is when the local fire department dispatched a team of seven fire engines to douse the flames.

However, it was during the firefighting operations that a massive blast occurred which caused a section of the rear-wing of the building to collapse.

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/q5uGdxkOUL — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

After this a reinforced team of more than 35 fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Relief Force were sent to the site to carry out rescue operations. So far 14 people have been pulled and are currently undergoing treatment for burns, injuries and suffocation. At least one more fire personnel is still trapped inside, a member of the team told CNN-News18.

A security guard of the factory was also injured, a police officer told reporters and said one person was still trapped under the debris.

With inputs from PTI

