12-year-old raped for several days in Amritsar's Hussainpura, accused absconding

India PTI Apr 17, 2018 20:06:16 IST

Amritsar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped for the past several days by a youth, who used to live as a tenant in her grandmother's house in Amritsar, the police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident in Hussainpura area of the city in Punjab came to light when the victim told her friend, who in turn shared it with her mother. Then, the friend's mother informed the victim's grandmother, a police official said.

The accused, who is absconding, had been allegedly raping the girl for the past several days and had threatened the minor of dire consequences if she informed anyone, the official said.

The victim had been living at her grandmother's home after the demise of her parents. The accused had stayed as a tenant some time ago at the house, he said.  A case has been registered in this regard, he added.


