You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

12 people killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district after minivan driver falls asleep at wheel, rams into truck

India IANS Apr 28, 2018 14:30:20 IST

Lucknow: At least 12 people were killed when their vehicle travelling at high speed rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Nine of the 17 people in the minivan were killed on the spot while three others succumbed at the Shajanpurwa hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SS Channappa told IANS that five persons were in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accident took place near a famous roadside eatery on the National Highway 24 as the driver dozed off at the wheel.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths.

He ordered the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured, a government spokesman told IANS.


Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 14:30 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Skipper Shreyas Iyer in focus as Delhi Daredevils look to get their campaign on track against KKR



Top Stories




Cricket Scores