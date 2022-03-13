12 hours on, flames continue to rage at Kolkata tannery; two fire brigade persons injured
A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.
Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening which has still not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours.
Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."
The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation: Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/vPYYOthNZx
— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022
