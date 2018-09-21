11-year-old girl raped at hospital in Delhi's Rohini area; police arrest sweeper working on contractual basis

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a sweeper of an ESI hospital for raping a minor girl patient within the compound.

Police said the girl,11, was admitted to the ESI Hospital in Rohini on 13 September.

On Friday morning around 4.30 a.m, the girl had a stomach ache, due to which she stepped out of her ward in search of a nurse.

"The 40-year-old accused identified as Radhe spotted her and took her to his quarters where he allegedly raped her. He was later arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

The accused worker was employed on a contractual basis.