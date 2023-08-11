11-year-old found dead, stuffed in bed box at Delhi home; 'mysterious' woman suspect calls father after murder

Another incident of horrific murder has come to fore in Delhi where body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a bed box at his house in West Delhi Inderpuri.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. As per reports, security camera footage showed a woman leaving the house around the time when the boy, Divyansh, died. She has been accused of strangling the minor to death and hiding his body in the bed box.

The boy lived with his mother at a rented house in E block of Inderpuri.

Talking to media, Divyansh’s mother Neelu said, “When I was returning from office, around 6:45, I received a call from his dance teacher who said he did not attend the class. When I went home, I saw the house locked from inside. I used my keys to unlock the door and inside, it was a bit messed up.”

“I thought Divyansh messed up the house. I even noticed microwave and stool were kept on the bed, but he was not there inside the house,” she said.

Neelu said she then went to look for him in park, places where he usually plays, and also visited his friends’ house to find Divyansh, but he was nowhere found.

#WATCH | After a minor boy was found dead inside the bed box in Delhi’s Inder Puri area, the mother of the deceased says, “I was returning from my office when I got a call from his (deceased) dance teacher…When I reached home, I realised that things were messed up…We took him… pic.twitter.com/xNYoybPuUw — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

"I came back home and called up my husband to inform him about our son missing," she said, adding that she even informed a few other family members and friends who stay nearby and they all started looking for Divyansh.

"My husband Jitendar then got a call from a woman who said what if she elimated the person from his life whom both of us love the most? She had been threatening us for over four years now," alleged Neelu.

"We then called her up again and spoke with her. She sounded all calm and through her conversation, we could sense that she has done something. We kept asking her if she has done anything to Divyansh," she said.

Neelu said, she was all panicked and started looking for his footwear. She then noticed that the bed was positioned in an uneven manner. "I opened the bed box and its front side, I saw some clothes were kept in an unorganised way. I started cleaning the place, when I saw his body kept there," she added.

"His body was in a very bad state. We took him to the emergency department of the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," Neelu added.

As per reports, the hospital informed the police about the boy's death. The cops said, preliminary medical examination suggested that Divyansh died due to strangling. They suspect the woman seen in security camera of committing the crime.

With inputs from agencies