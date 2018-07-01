Football world cup 2018

  Latest News
  India News

11 of a family found dead in a house in Delhi's Burari area; police suspects suicide, investigating all angles

India FP Staff Jul 01, 2018 11:00:06 IST

Eleven members of a family, including seven women, were found dead in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday morning. The Delhi Police has sent a team to the spot, and an investigation is underway.

The police is investigating the case from all possible angles, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi, told ANI.

Ten bodies were found blind-folded and hanging in the house, while the body of a 75-year-old woman was found on the floor, the police told PTI.

The family ran a grocery business out of their house in Burari. One of the neighbours, according to NDTV, went to check in on the family when their shop did not open till 7.30 am on Sunday and found the bodies. He alerted the other neighbours and informed the police.

The police suspects a case of mass suicide based on their initial investigation, TimesNow reported.

More details are awaited

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 11:00 AM

