14 dead, 600 houses destroyed in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; state's death toll rises to 106 this monsoon

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 12:49:41 IST

11 people have died and seven were injured as heavy rainfall and lightning hit 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the recent spate of heavy downpours in the state to 104. 540 houses have also been damaged.

Representational image. AFP

According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitpaur, and Sultanpur.

Till Tuesday, the toll was 92. In these incidents, over 80 cattle lost their lives and over 600 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said.

The officials have been directed to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by the rain.

According to the Central Water Commission's report on 30 July, river Sharda is flowing above danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur), while river Ghagra is above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Ayodhya (Faizabad).

The Ganga is overflowing in Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Garhmukteshwar, Fafamau in Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia. The Yamuna is rising in Baghpat, Mathura, Agra, Auraiya, Kalpi and Hamirpur, the report said. The Gomti is also rising in Neemsar (Sitapur) and Lucknow, while river Rapti is rising in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, it said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:49 PM

