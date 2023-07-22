Travelling is a passionate pursuit enjoyed by people based on their rich past experiences. But it is an art to balance work or school obligations alongside an eventful hobby. Setting a similar example, Aditi Tripathi, a 10-year-old Indian-origin girl has already ticked off 50 countries on her travel list and surprisingly, without missing a day at school. As per a report by Yahoo Life UK, Aditi lives with her parents, father Deepak, 43 and mother Avilasha, 36, in Greenwich, South London.

The couple, both accountants by profession, claim to spend 20,000 pounds on travel annually. Till the present day, the young girl has covered most of Europe including Norway, the Netherlands and Monaco, and visited countries like Nepal, Singapore and Thailand to name a few.

Smart planning

Smart planning was all it took to put their strategies into practice. The couple used every school holiday and bank holiday to travel. Calling their experience worth every penny, the couple claims an estimated 20,000 pounds or over Rs 21 lakhs spent each year on travel.

The outlet further indicates that the girl’s parents made this prudent decision quite early about raising their child to be a well-travelled individual. Striving for the same, the Tripathi family walked an extra mile to help the child take note of and embrace different cultures, foods and people present in the world. However, never at the cost of formal education.

The family saves on travelling by not eating out or having takeaways, and not owning a car. Not only that, they cut down on commuting costs by working from home. This also helps them save on childcare for their younger daughter, Advita, who is 2 years old and stays at home.

Further shedding light on the family’s routine, the accountant duo said: “Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and take a late night flight back 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we arrive on Monday morning, and she heads straight to school from the airport.” Furthermore, they added, “Travelling has helped her make more friends and become more confident.”

An inquisitive kid

As outlined in an interview with Yahoo Life, the 43-year-old father said about Aditi: “She gets curious and excited when she sees different cultures like those in Nepal, India, and Thailand.” He further added: “We started travelling with her when she was in nursery age three and she went to school for two and a half days per week.”

Metro UK reports that the young energetic girl has even climbed three of the highest mountains in the UK with her parents. The three peaks include Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

Aditi, on her part said that even though she doesn’t have a specific favourite country or place, the top 3 amongst most adventurous are Nepal, Georgia and Armenia. The young girl added in the interview with Yahoo Life: “I would recommend it to other children because it helps with your social skills.”