10 patients dead as massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

FP Staff November 06, 2021 13:52:46 IST
A glimpse of the burnt down area of Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. ANI

A massive fire has broken out at a civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, claiming the lives of 10 patients.

According to initial reports, the blaze ripped through the ICU ward of Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, claiming the lives of 10.

District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale told News18 that a total of 17 patients had been admitted to the ICU out of which 10 have died in the fire. He added that all the patients in the ICU were COVID-19 positive.

Four fire tenders reported to the spot and extinguished the flames. At the same time, hospital authorities were seen moving patients from the affected wards.

More details are awaited.

Updated Date: November 06, 2021 13:52:46 IST

