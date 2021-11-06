10 patients dead as massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar
Four fire tenders and police officials rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames
A massive fire has broken out at a civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, claiming the lives of 10 patients.
According to initial reports, the blaze ripped through the ICU ward of Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, claiming the lives of 10.
Ahmednagar district hospital #Ahmednagar #fire #Maharashtra #news #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/JrnYqzkpe1
— Shakir Sayyed (@Shakir4939) November 6, 2021
District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale told News18 that a total of 17 patients had been admitted to the ICU out of which 10 have died in the fire. He added that all the patients in the ICU were COVID-19 positive.
Another incident of negligence reported in #Maharashtra. At least 10 people dead, and one person injured after a fire broke out in the Covid ward at Ahmednagar District Hospital. #Incident #COVID19
— Disha Shah (@disha2791) November 6, 2021
Four fire tenders reported to the spot and extinguished the flames. At the same time, hospital authorities were seen moving patients from the affected wards.
More details are awaited.
