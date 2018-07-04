10 killed, several injured in Telangana's Kashibugga after explosion in fireworks factory; death toll likely to rise

At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a fireworks factory in Telangana's Kashibugga, according to several media reports.

The injured have been shifted to MGM Government Hospital in Warangal, Telangana Today reported.

Death toll might rise as rescue operations are underway with four fire tenders in Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory on Eumamula Market Yard road, according to the report.

According to The News Minute, while most of the victims are women, one minor boy also reportedly died in the accident.

The explosion was intense and caused cracks on the walls of nearby structures, DNA reported.

According to The Indian Express, factory owner Golapalli Rajkumar said only seven to eight employees were working at the time of the explosion. However, a police official told the newspaper 21 people in the factory were making fireworks when a spark on the raw material exploded. An investigation is on to ascertain the actual cause behind the blast, according to the report.