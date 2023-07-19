India

10 killed, several injured after transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Wednesday after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said officials.

FP Staff Last Updated:July 19, 2023 13:28:49 IST
10 people, including the outpost in charge of Pipalkoti, died in the incident. ANI

“10 people have died so far, including the outpost in charge of Pipalkoti,” said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

According to media reports, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

More details awaited

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 19, 2023 13:22:53 IST

