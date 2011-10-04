EasyJet has fun at British Airways’ expense

Brands getting consumers to smile when a competitor is attacked have always proved to be popular.

On 22 September, British Airways announced a major revamp. “Beyond the brand advertising, the airline has committed to spend more than Pound five billion on customer products and services over the next five years.

“The investment will see British Airways customers benefiting from new aircraft, new world traveller and world traveller plus cabins, a revamped first class, significant improvements at Gatwick and better lounges around the airline’s network,” said the airline in an official statement. The entire story can be read here.

The first consumer-facing manifestation of the exercise was the new advertising campaign, emphasising the airline’s tagline, “To fly, to serve.”

Barely a week after the British Airways campaign launched, EasyJet hit back with a tongue-in-cheek campaign targeting the British Airways campaign. “A free flight if you’re late. Or sweet BA?”, says the headline.

The EasyJet ad goes on to promise specific reparation if their flights are late, including free tickets if a consumer’s flight is more than 15 minutes late (of course, conditions apply).

Whether EasyJet actually gets consumers to consider them is not important; the cleverness of the campaign lies in that the consumer, already reminded of airlines, as a category, by the expensive British Airways campaign, will certainly notice the EasyJet piggyback-campaign. That’s a great share of voice for much, much smaller spend.

Brands getting consumers to smile when a competitor is attacked have always proved to be popular. Consumers – and ad professionals – still chortle when they recall or are reminded of the iconic Avis Vs Hertz campaigns. The number two in this race, Avis, turned the tables on the leader, saying as number two, “We try harder.”

Nearer home, BPL Mobile had a big winner when Hutchison Max was sold to Orange. BPL Mobile was seen as the Indian challenger brand fighting against Orange, the multinational interloper.

As the news of Orange’s takeover was announced, BPL Mobile took out full page ads welcoming the newcomer.

Not a very friendly welcome, though.

And, of course, after this delightful exchange, BPL Mobile ceased to be BPL Mobile and became Loop Mobile.

Orange transformed into Vodafone. What remains, however, is that they compete. As Loop Mobile is reduced to a single circle – Mumbai – and tilts at the windmill that is Vodafone, so does EasyJet, the David, cock a snook at the Goliath in British Airways.

Consumers love such battles!