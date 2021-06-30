How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on the Paytm app
COVID-19 vaccination slots of both Covaxin and Covishield are available on the Paytm app.
A few weeks ago, Paytm announced that its users can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments via the Paytm app. Users can search, discover and book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. This feature is different from the vaccine locator bot, which notifies users whenever there are new slots in the particular region for the particular age group, dose and vaccine. Notably, you will still need to register on the COWIN portal to book the appointment on the Paytm app. Here are a few steps that you can follow to book a slot:
From instant alerts to now directly booking on your Paytm app – the new & improved Vaccine Slot Finder tool is here.
Give it a go! 📱 💉
— Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) June 14, 2021
How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on Paytm app
Step 1: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the "Featured" section
Step 2: Tap on the "Vaccine Finder" option
Step 3: You can search the slot based on the pincode and district
Step 4: Choose the age group, dose and select the preferred center
Step 5: Verify the mobile number registered on the COWIN portal via OTP and then tap on "Book Now"
Once booked, Paytm will generate an appointment slip that will be needed at the vaccination center before the appointment.
also read
Centre to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage in July and August, vows Amit Shah
The home minister said with Centre's decision to provide free vaccine against COVID-19 to all adults, 'we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating almost everyone'
Why speeding up vaccination is key to arresting rise of severe cases from Delta-plus variant
Delta plus variant: Incased transmissibility, which means that it can spread faster, makes it even more dangerous for a populated country like India
US announces allocation plan for tranche of 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 16 million to Asia
With the earlier allocation of 25 million, the Biden administration has so far pledged to distribute 80 million doses by the end of June