How-to-main

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on the Paytm app

COVID-19 vaccination slots of both Covaxin and Covishield are available on the Paytm app.

tech2 News Staff June 30, 2021 14:25:45 IST
How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on the Paytm app

Slots for both Covishield and Covaxin are available on Paytm.

A few weeks ago, Paytm announced that its users can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments via the Paytm app. Users can search, discover and book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. This feature is different from the vaccine locator bot, which notifies users whenever there are new slots in the particular region for the particular age group, dose and vaccine. Notably, you will still need to register on the COWIN portal to book the appointment on the Paytm app. Here are a few steps that you can follow to book a slot:

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on Paytm app

How to book COVID19 vaccination slot on the Paytm app

Here are is a step-by-step guide on booking your vaccination slot on the Paytm app. Image: Tech2

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the "Featured" section

Step 2: Tap on the "Vaccine Finder" option

Step 3: You can search the slot based on the pincode and district

Step 4: Choose the age group, dose and select the preferred center

Step 5: Verify the mobile number registered on the COWIN portal via OTP and then tap on "Book Now"

Once booked, Paytm will generate an appointment slip that will be needed at the vaccination center before the appointment.

Updated Date: June 30, 2021 14:26:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Centre to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage in July and August, vows Amit Shah
India

Centre to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage in July and August, vows Amit Shah

The home minister said with Centre's decision to provide free vaccine against COVID-19 to all adults, 'we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating almost everyone'

Why speeding up vaccination is key to arresting rise of severe cases from Delta-plus variant
India

Why speeding up vaccination is key to arresting rise of severe cases from Delta-plus variant

Delta plus variant: Incased transmissibility, which means that it can spread faster, makes it even more dangerous for a populated country like India

US announces allocation plan for tranche of 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 16 million to Asia
World

US announces allocation plan for tranche of 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 16 million to Asia

With the earlier allocation of 25 million, the Biden administration has so far pledged to distribute 80 million doses by the end of June