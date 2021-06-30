How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on the Paytm app

COVID-19 vaccination slots of both Covaxin and Covishield are available on the Paytm app.

A few weeks ago, Paytm announced that its users can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments via the Paytm app. Users can search, discover and book their vaccination slots for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. This feature is different from the vaccine locator bot, which notifies users whenever there are new slots in the particular region for the particular age group, dose and vaccine. Notably, you will still need to register on the COWIN portal to book the appointment on the Paytm app. Here are a few steps that you can follow to book a slot:

From instant alerts to now directly booking on your Paytm app – the new & improved Vaccine Slot Finder tool is here. Give it a go! 📱 💉 — Paytm 😷 💉 (@Paytm) June 14, 2021

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot on Paytm app

Step 1: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the "Featured" section

Step 2: Tap on the "Vaccine Finder" option

Step 3: You can search the slot based on the pincode and district

Step 4: Choose the age group, dose and select the preferred center

Step 5: Verify the mobile number registered on the COWIN portal via OTP and then tap on "Book Now"

Once booked, Paytm will generate an appointment slip that will be needed at the vaccination center before the appointment.