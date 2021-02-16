Apple launches Get Active India challenge for Apple Watch users: How to participate

The objective of the challenge is to encourage all Apple Watch users to stay active and fit.

Apple’s National Distributors (Redington/Ingram) and Apple Authorised Resellers in India have launch a nationwide “Get Active India” challenge for Apple Watch users. The objective of the challenge is to encourage all Apple Watch users to stay active and fit. Participants can join the challenge by selecting their city and earning points to help their city win.

The challenge will run from 15 February to 14 March. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can participate in the challenge:

Step 1: Apple Watch users need to download the Challenges App on their iPhone.

Step 2: Once done, they need to enter the code 'India' and select the city they would like to represent their team. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow are participating along with the rest with the copy.

Step 3: As per the individual's body weight, participants are assigned a Move goal by the Challenges App.

Step 4: Bt closing the Activity rings every day, participants can accumulate points which improve the rankings of the city they represent on the overall leader board.

Participants will be awarded an Achievement badge on the Challenges App each day. If they get 40 points they earn Bronze, 60 points win them Silver and 80 points win them Gold.

Participants are awarded Move points on closing the Move Ring on Apple Watch. They can earn 12 points each time and a maximum of 36 points can be earned. Furthermore, exercise points are awarded on closing the Exercise ring on Apple Watch and Stand points are awarded on closing the Stand Ring. Participants earn 1 point for each Stand hour and can earn 12 bonus points each day on closing all three Activity Rings in a day.