Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market Baclofen tablets used to treat muscle spasm
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given approval to Zydus Cadila to market Baclofen tablets which are used in the treatment of muscle spasms caused due to certain conditions such as multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
The tablets, which come in 5 mg, help relax the muscles. Baclofen tablets will be manufactured at Zydus Cadila’s facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
The group now has 288 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04,” the company said.
Zydus Cadila had earlier on 17 April said that it had received approval from the USFDA to sell Erlotinib tablets which are used in cancer treatment. The tablets interfere with the growth of cancer cells and inhibit their spread in the body.
Erlotinib tablets are also used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or pancreatic cancer which has spread to other parts of the body.
Zydus Cadila on Monday announced that it is exploring the biological route to treat novel coronavirus with long-acting Interferon alpha-2b.
“Interferon alpha-2b has been used in the treatment of COVID-19 in China and Cuba and is a part of treatment guidelines of the Chinese government,” the company said.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 13:43:31 IST
