Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic schizophrenia drug Perphenazine

Pharma company Zydus Cadila has said it has received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Perphenazine tablets, used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

The drug is also used for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults.

USFDA has given its final nod to the company to market Perphenazine tablets USP in the strengths of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The USFDA is tasked with promoting public health through the control and supervision of several verticals including over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines, biopharmaceuticals and others.

“The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi [,” the statement added.

Zydus Cadila said it has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process in the financial year 2003-2004.

On Tuesday, the pharma major announced on Twitter that it is producing Hydroxychloroquine, in large quantities to be used in the “treatment of coronavirus.” The company also said that it is working on developing a vaccine which will be a long term solution for COVID-19.

India on Tuesday decided to partially lift the ban on Hydroxychloroquine export, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

US President Donald Trump had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the US after India on 25 March banned the export of the drug.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 13:21:11 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Hydroxychloroquine, Perphenazine, Schizophrenia, Schizophrenia Drug, Schizophrenia Medicine, USFDA, Zydus Cadila