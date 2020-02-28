Yoga to reduce belly fat Part 2: 4 asanas that will stimulate your abdominal area

There’s nothing as gratifying as fitting into an old pair of jeans. But if you have gained weight on your belly, this will seem impossible. Belly fat is very difficult to get rid of, but if you want to do it, exercises that stimulate, stretch and contract the abdominal are a must.

Practising yoga daily is a good way to achieve this stimulation of the abdominal area. According to a study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine in 2016, yoga can reduce your body weight, body fat and waist circumference. The study also indicated that practising yoga for longer durations at home can also help reduce belly fat.

Here are four asanas you should practice regularly in order to lose belly fat:

1. Naukasana or boat pose

This asana contracts and stretches the abdominal area, while also stretching out the legs and arms. Women should not practise this asana during pregnancy, and the same applies to people with low blood pressure and migraine.

Lie on your back on the mat with your feet together and arms by your side, palms facing the floor.

Inhale and raise your arms, torso and legs up. Your feet and shoulders should be about 15 cms above the floor. Keep your back straight. Your arms should be in line with your toes.

Hold your breath as you stay in the position for 5 seconds or as long as you can.

Return slowly to the starting position and then exhale.

Rest in this position and then repeat the asana 3-5 times.

2. Pawanmuktasana or wind release pose

This asana stimulates the abdominal organs, especially the stomach and intestines. It helps relieve gas and bloating and improves digestion. People who suffer from piles or hernia should not try this.

Lie on your back, with your feet together and arms by your side, palms on the floor.

Bend both the knees and bring your thighs close to your chest.

Move your hands to your knees and interlock your fingers. Hold your shins with your hands, just under the knee.

Take a deep breath in.

Exhale as you raise your head and shoulder and try to touch the space between your knees with your nose.

Maintain this pose for five seconds.

Return to the starting position by lowering your legs, arms and shoulders.

Repeat this asana three times.

3. Ustrasana or camel pose

This asana stretches the entire body while stimulating the organs in the abdomen and chest. People who have low or high blood pressure, migraine, back or neck injuries should not try this asana.

Start by sitting on your knees with your arms placed on your thighs.

Now raise your hips to stand on your knees and your move your arms to your sides. Keep your knees and legs together.

Slowly lean back and try to grab your right heel with your right hand and then your left knee with your left hand.

Push your hips forward so your thighs are perpendicular to the floor.

Bend your head and spine back so the weight of your body is evenly divided between the arms and legs.

Breathe normally (not too deeply) as you maintain this position for 10-15 seconds or as long as possible.

Return to the starting position by releasing one heel at a time.

4. Uttanpadasana or raised legs pose

This asana tones and strengthens the abdominal, back and leg muscles while improving digestion. People who have ulcers, slipped disc or high blood pressure should avoid this asana.

Lie on your back with your legs together and arms by your side, palms down.

Inhale as you raise both your legs in the air, without bending your knees. Try to position them so they’re perpendicular to the floor.

Point your toes towards the ceiling. Do not raise your head or shoulder from the mat.

Breathe normally as you hold the pose for 10-15 seconds or longer if comfortable.

Exhale as you slowly lower your legs to return to the starting position.

End your practice with 5 minutes of savasana, to relax.

Last but not least, keep in mind that while yoga is a gentle workout that can be done by anyone, it should be practised in the presence of a trained instructor who can advise you on the correct posture and breathing techniques for maximum gain.

This is the second article in a two-part series on yoga to reduce belly fat. You can read the first article in the series here.

For more information, read our article on Yoga: Benefits, Types, Importance and Rules.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 20:55:28 IST

