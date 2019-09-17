Yoga: Full-body workout in less than 30 minutes

Quite apart from individual benefits for the mind and body, some yoga asanas are designed to give you a full-body workout. These are ideal for people with busy lives and busier minds. Try and earmark 30 minutes in the morning to do them; whether you are at home or travelling for work. As always, start your yoga practice with a trained teacher to make sure you’re doing the poses correctly.

Surya namaskar or sun salutation

Stand on one end of the mat

Breathe in and out, and join your hands at the centre of your chest

Breathe in and raise your arms overhead. Bend back slightly, keeping your head in-between your arms

Breathe out and bend from the waist and touch your fingers to the floor. If this is easy for you, place your palms on the floor - your toes and fingers should be in one line

Breathe in and take the right leg back into a lunge. Now, gently lower your knee and the top of your foot on the mat

Curl the toes on your right foot and bring back the left leg, to come into a plank

Breathe out and lower your knees, chest and chin on to the mat. Make sure your hips are raised

Breathe in and lift your chest off the mat - your torso should be on the mat, elbows bent and close to the body

Breathe out and push back with your arms and straighten your knees to form an inverted “V” with your body. Try to push your heels into the floor

Breathe in as you take your right leg forward

Breathe out and take your left leg forward. Try to place your whole palms on the mat, next to your feet

Breathe in and rise, taking your arms overhead

Breathe out and come back to the folded hands position

Repeat on the left leg

Do at least three repetitions on each leg

Parivrtta trikonasana or revolved triangle pose

Stand with your legs wide apart. Now, turn your right foot out and turn your left foot slightly inward, to face the right leg

Raise your arms parallel to the floor and twist from the waist to look right. Your hip should still be facing forward. Keep your heels on the mat

Now, gently bend to touch the floor with your left hand. Take your right hand up into the air. If you can, try and look up

Hold this pose for 30 seconds. Repeat on the left side

Do two to three repetitions on each side

Virabhadra or warrior pose 1

Stand on the mat with your legs wide apart

Turn your right foot out completely. Turn your left foot halfway in towards the right foot

Breathe in as you raise your arms straight overhead

Breathe out as you twist to the right. Try to keep your hips facing forward

Bend the right knee till the right thigh is parallel to the floor. Make sure your right knee doesn’t go beyond the right ankle

Join the palms and lift your chest up and out. Make sure your head stays between your arms. If you can, look up at your thumbs

Hold this pose for 30 seconds to a minute

Come back to starting position and repeat on the other side

If you have 10 minutes to spare, spend 5 minutes in meditation: sit quietly and comfortably on the floor. Don’t try too hard to make your mind blank - just focus on your breath. End your practice the savasana or sleeping pose - stay in this position for 5 minutes at least.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more yoga articles like this, please visit Yoga: Benefits, Types, Poses.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 18:13:47 IST

Tags : NewsTracker, Parivrtta Trikonasana, Surya Namaskar, Virabhadra, Yoga, Yoga Full Body Workout, Yoga Health Benefits, Yoga Revolved Triangle Pose, Yoga Warrior Pose, Yoga Workout