Yoga for digestion. Plus, why Holi is a good time to begin your practice

Given the Coronavirus threat, this year’s Holi promises to be a house-bound affair for most of us. And rightly so: doctors across the country have advised spending time with immediate family on this weekday break from school and office.

So, with the promise of a quiet Holi around the corner, many of us have turned our celebratory attention to rangolis and, of course, great food! But with great (rich) food comes the risk of acidity, bloating and indigestion. The fix? Age-old yoga poses that massage and strengthen the internal organs, open up the energy channels and drive away discomfort and gastric ailments.

To be sure, yoga should be practised regularly to reap its benefits. But what better (and more auspicious) day to begin than Holi: a nationwide holiday and day of overall goodness and well-being. Here are six yoga poses that have benefits like relieving acidity, stomach gas and constipation, in addition to reducing stress which is a known trigger for stomach issues like irritable bowel. (Keep in mind that it is a good idea to practise yoga with a trained instructor who can correct your posture, breathing and gaze.)

1. Kapalbhati Pranayam

Yoga is an ancient practice, but there have been few medical studies to prove or disprove its efficacy in treating or even managing ailments. That said, a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Yoga, found that a six-month regimen of yoga — including Kapalbhati Pranayam — and drug therapy with proton pump inhibitors could provide relief from the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease: a condition in which patients experience acid reflux and heartburn, often immediately after eating or while lying down.

Kapalbhati is a breathing exercise that helps flush out toxins from the system, reduce stress and improve digestion. Here’s how to do it:

Sit cross-legged on a mat. Join your index finger and thumb and place the back of your palms on your knees.

Close your eyes and breathe in deeply.

Now perform sharp exhalations for about 40 seconds. Remember that your focus should be on breathing out in short bursts. You will notice your tummy going in with each exhalation.

Breathe in and relax for a minute before repeating.

Do two to three repetitions in all.

Lie down in savasana and relax for at least two minutes before moving on to the other poses.

Tip: Don’t worry about breathing in - some air will go in automatically (or passively) between each exhalation.

2. Padotthanasana (raised leg pose)

According to the Bihar School of Yoga, one of the oldest systems of Yoga in the country, this asana massages the internal organs and therefore strengthens the digestive system. The movement is simple, and most of us have done some variation of this posture in a gym or aerobics studio so it should come easily. Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back on a mat. Place your arms beside your body, with the palms facing down.

Breathe in.

Now, hold your breath as you raise one leg up in the air.

Focus your attention on making the leg as straight as possible and keeping your back on the floor.

Breathe out as you bring the leg down.

Repeat with the other leg. This is one repetition.

You can do three to five repetitions of this, depending on your comfort.

Tip: You can also raise both legs together. But this is a more difficult version of the posture, and you should only do it if it doesn’t put too much strain on your back.

3. Supta Udarakarshanasana (sleeping abdominal stretch pose)

Not only does this posture give an excellent stretch to the spine but it also helps treat constipation by stretching and strengthening the stomach muscles. Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back on the mat. Interlock your fingers behind your head and make sure that your elbows touch the mat.

Breathe in as you bend your knees and place your feet on the floor.

Now, breathe out as you drop your knees to your right side and turn your head to look to the left. Try to keep your feet together throughout. And make sure your elbows are still touching the mat or the floor.

Hold this posture for three seconds.

Now, breathe in and raise the knees to come back to the centre.

Repeat on the left side. This is one repetition.

You can do five repetitions of this.

Tip: During each repetition, try to bring the feet closer to the buttocks. Doing this will help stretch your whole spine.

4. Naukasana (boat pose)

Naukasana strengthens the core muscles and is said to reduce lethargy. So if you often feel too full and sleepy after meals, this asana may be for you. Caution: don’t do it after eating, though. Here’s how to do it:

Lie down on your back on a mat. Keep your legs and feet together, and your arms by your sides with the palms facing down.

Breathe in. Now, lift your upper body and feet about a foot off the ground. Your arms should be raised, and your fingers should be pointing towards your toes.

Hold this position — and your breath — for 5-10 seconds.

Breathe out as you gently bring the shoulders, head, arms and legs back on the mat.

Rest for a minute before repeating. You can do five repetitions.

Tip: The best time to do this asana is early morning, soon after you wake up, according to the Bihar School of Yoga.

5. Nauka Sanchalasana (rowing the boat pose)

The flow of “prana” or energy through the body is an important concept in yoga. The idea is that this energy or life force is what gives us vitality. A blockage in any of the energy passages (nadis) or centres (chakras) in the body can lead to physical as well as mental health problems. Nauka Sanchalasana is said to remove the energy blockages in the pelvis and abdomen region and therefore help to treat digestive problems like constipation. Here’s how to do it:

Sit on a mat with your legs stretched out in front of you. Clench your fists as if you are holding oars for rowing a boat.

Breathe out as you bend forward from the waist and extend the arms towards your feet.

Breathe in as you slowly raise the upper body and bring the arms back in a downward circular motion (remember, you are mimicking the rowing motion). At the top of this movement, your shoulders should be pulled back, your elbows bent and your hands should be close to your chest.

You can do this movement five times.

Now repeat the movement in the opposite direction: start with your upper body close to your leg. Breathe in as you lift your upper body and move your hands in an upward circular motion as if trying to row a boat backwards. Do five repetitions.

6. Vayu Nishkanasana (wind releasing pose)

A powerful posture for strengthening the legs, shoulders and neck, this asana also helps massage the organs in the abdominal and pelvic region. The result: it helps get relief from stomach gas and bloat. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet more than hip-width apart. Now bend your knees and lower your hips to come into a deep squat, as if you are sitting on an Indian toilet.

Push your knees out with your elbows and grab the big toe of each foot from the inner side. Look straight or slightly up. Breathe in.

Now, breathe out as you bend your head downwards, raise your hips and straighten your legs to come up while holding your big toes. Feel the stretch in your back and legs.

Hold the pose and your breath for a few seconds before slowly squatting again.

You can do three to five repetitions of this movement.

End your yoga practice with savasana for complete relaxation. Focus on your breath and feel the tension going out of your muscles. Stay in savasana for at least five minutes.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 15:19:40 IST

