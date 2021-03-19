World Sleep Day 2021: Slogan this year is 'Regular Sleep, Healthy Future'; significance of day

The day has been created to increase awareness about sleep and also to counter the myth that it is not an important factor that affects health

World Sleep Day is observed every year, a day before the Spring Vernal Equinox. Spring Vernal Equinox or March Equinox is the time of the year when the sun is above the equator and day and night are of equal lengths.

World Sleep Day is observed to discuss the impact of different activities on sleep, and to celebrate and raise awareness about sleep as a privilege.

World Sleep Day 2021 Date

The 14th annual World Sleep Day is being celebrated on 19 March.

World Sleep Day History

It was first observed in 2008 by healthcare professionals who worked in the field of sleep medicine and research. At the time of its beginning, the aim of the day was to bring healthcare providers together in order to share information related to sleep with the world.

World Sleep Day Significance

The day has been created to increase awareness about sleep and also to counter the myth that it is not an important factor that affects health. Health providers working in the area of sleep started the day to address these claims.

World Sleep Day 2021 events

Every year, the day is celebrated by a non-profit US organisation called World Sleep Society. The activities that are conducted on the day are freely accessible to those who are interested in participating and are available on the official website.

Participants can also visit the website and submit an activity of their own on World Sleep Day. They can also speak to sleep health professionals to resolve their queries.

World Sleep Day 2021 Slogan

The slogan of World Sleep Day this year is ‘Regular Sleep, Healthy Future'. Calling on the professionals around the world, co-chair of the World Sleep Day committee Dr. Lourdes DelRosso said that the importance of sleep for improving health and achieving an optimal quality of life should be advocated.