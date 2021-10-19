World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day 2021: History, significance and tips to keep your kids' bones healthy

The day is observed by the United States Bone and Joint Initiative to ensure that healthcare providers and the general public remain aware of the impact of musculoskeletal issues

Every year, World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day is observed on 19 October globally. The day is marked to create awareness about the prevention, disease management, and treatment of musculoskeletal issues in children.

The day is observed by the United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI) to ensure that healthcare providers and the general public remain aware of the impact of musculoskeletal issues.

Nearly 48 percent of adults in the USA suffer from a musculoskeletal condition that began in their childhood, with children forming 10 percent of the population with a disabling musculoskeletal disease.

History

The first World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day was marked in 2012 by the USBJI. It was championed by the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The day is marked as part of the Bone and Joint Action Week, which is held every year from 12 to 20 October.

Significance

The maximum bone mass is acquired by girls at the age of 18 years and boys at the age of 20 years. While parents often worry about the health of their kids, they do not pay much attention to the development of bones, increasing the risk of their child contracting diseases such as osteoporosis, which makes the bones more vulnerable to fractures.

In the USA only, nearly one in two Americans over the age of 18, as well as many children, , have musculoskeletal disorders which affect their movement including arthritis, osteoporosis, back pain, sports trauma, and other issues. Most cases affecting adult Americans begin in childhood and can lead to lifelong problems if not treated in time.

Many musculoskeletal disorders can be avoided by following some simple tips that allow for healthy bone development in kids.

Tips to maintain healthy bones in children

Proper nutrition: To maintain healthy bones, it is imperative for children to have a diet with a sufficient amount of Vitamin D. Most kids do not follow a diet that gives them enough calcium to reach optimal peak bone mass.

Exercise: Proper amount of exercise is essential for the healthy development of bones. Weight-bearing activities such as running, walking, hiking, tennis, basketball, gymnastics, and dancing are specifically beneficial in this regard.

Avoid smoking: Smoking is harmful to bone tissue as well, apart from the lungs and heart. Studies have linked smoking to a higher risk of fractures. Most people who smoke, begin the habit before they finish high school, making it a danger to their developing bones. However, with proper exercise, diet, and avoidance of smoking, children can reduce the chance of developing musculoskeletal disorders.