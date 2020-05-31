World No Tobacco Day 2020: Smokeless tobacco products contain more nicotine than cigarettes, increase risk of stroke

Apart from the many fads popular among people, a common misconception is that smokeless tobacco products are safer than cigarettes. However, several clinical studies reveal that they can also harm the body. Smokeless tobacco may increase the risk of heart diseases or stroke.

World Health Organization (WHO), smokeless tobacco is any product that consists of cut, ground, powdered, or leaf of tobacco and that is intended to be placed in the oral or nasal cavity.

According to a report by The Indian Express, these products have more than twice the nicotine compared to an average cigarette. Unlike cigarettes which are used periodically, most people addicted to smokeless tobacco products report continuous consumption throughout the day. This increases the intake of nicotine.

Smokeless tobacco is found in paan masala, gutkha, khaini, zarda and other such products.

They contain more than 2,000 chemical compounds, including nicotine, and may cause stroke by elevating blood pressure acutely. Smokeless tobacco products may also contribute to chronic hypertension.

WHO says that the risk of fatal stroke associated with smokeless tobacco use is significantly higher.

The WHO says nicotine, carbon monoxide and oxidant gases are some of the key components of tobacco that can cause stroke. The toxic substances in tobacco products damage blood vessels resulting in inflammation and endothelial cell dysfunction.

According to the journal Epidemiology, it may elevate the risk of stroke, particularly of fatal ischemic stroke.

Another study by the British Medical Journal has found out that such products have a slightly higher risk of causing a fatal heart attack or stroke.

Smoking, as well as chewing of tobacco, is injurious to health. To disseminate this message to a wider mass, World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31 May. As per the WHO, it is the cause of 8 million deaths every year.

On World No Tobacco Day 2020, the WHO has called on all young people to join the fight to become a tobacco-free generation.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 07:16:04 IST

