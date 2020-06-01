World Milk Day 2020: Rich in vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, milk is a good source of protein; 5 health benefits

1 June is celebrated as World Milk Day, an annual celebration that aims to focus attention on milk and its importance as a global food. First organised in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, the date was chosen because a number of countries were already celebrating national milk day around this time.

A nutrient-rich food, milk contains vitamins D, B2, B12, potassium, phosphorus and selenium. According to a report in BBC, cow's milk is a good source of protein and calcium as well as vitamin B12 and iodine. It contains magnesium, which is important for muscle function and bone development. Milk also has whey and casein, which helps lower blood pressure.

Good source of protein

Milk contains all nine of the essential amino acids necessary for the body to function perfectly. According to a study published in the journal Pharmacognosy Review, milk has a balanced level of amino acids along with egg, poultry, legumes and nuts among other edibles.

According to an article in The Indian Express, every 30ml of milk provides approximately one gram of protein to the human diet. The article adds that milk consists of 80 per cent of casein proteins and 20 per cent whey proteins. While casein increases the body's ability to absorb minerals, whey helps build proteins.

Healthy for bones

As per an article in Times Now, milk also contains vital nutrients like calcium, phosphorous and magnesium, all of which promote bone health. A study by the University of Massachusetts Medical School has shown that dairy decreases the rate of bone loss and leads to improved bone density in adults.

As per a report in International Osteoporosis Foundation, not consuming enough calcium and vitamin D can lead to osteoporosis and osteopenia. The report states that consumption of milk and dairy products reduces bone loss and improves muscle mass and strength.

Prevents weight gain

Milk has been linked with lowering the risk of obesity. According to an article in The Telegraph, full fat-milk, cheese and yoghurt have a greater impact in reducing risk of metabolic syndrome or MetS. Metabolic syndrome is a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity that occur together in the human body.

The study saw a team of researchers at McMaster University in Canada following more than 140,000 people from 21 countries for an average of nine years. They found that two daily dairy servings was associated with a 24 percent lower risk of MetS when compared with no daily dairy intake at all.

Milk and malnutrition

The World Health Organization says milk and milk-based food products have been used successfully in the treatment of moderate and severe malnutrition in children. Milk fat contributes about half of the energy in whole milk and thus plays an important role in the diets of infants and young children.

Benefits the heart

Consuming at least two servings of dairy products a day is associated with lower risk for heart disease, according to an article in CardioSmart that cited a study published in the European Heart Journal. Consumption of milk also lowers risk of stroke and death. Researchers found that adults who consumed two or more servings of dairy each day had 22 per cent lower risk for heart disease, 34 percent lower risk for stroke and 23 per cent lower risk for heart-related death than adults who did not consume dairy.

