World Mental Health Day: 5 most common mental illnesses in India

More than 13% of Indians will experience “deteriorated” mental health at some point in their lives, according to the National Mental Health Survey 2015-16 (NMHS) - the latest, most extensive survey of the mental health of Indians.

As the second-most populated country in the world, it stands to reason that India contributes a large percentage of the world’s mentally ill.

The first challenge in addressing mental health issues is to recognise the illness. More often than not, people miss the signs of mental disturbance.

On World Mental Health Day, we take a look at five common mental illnesses that affect Indians, and early signs that can help us identify these conditions in loved ones so we can get them the help they need.

Depression

World Health Organization (WHO) data show that at least 57 million people in India are affected by depression. The early signs of depression are constant sadness for a prolonged period (over two weeks is major depressive disorder), loss of interest in personal and social activities, low self-worth and disturbed sleep - each of these can harm office and schoolwork. For a depressed person, every day is a fight for survival. If depression progresses and becomes severe - suicidal thoughts may set in.

Support from friends and family, therapy from health experts and antidepressants can help to manage the situation.

Bipolar mood disorder

Bipolar affective disorders have a 0.3% share of the burden of diseases in India, according to the NMHS.

Sudden changes in mood, irritation, loud speech, increased activity and decreased sleeping time are few signs of bipolar mood disorder to watch out for.

Medicines and support from friends, family and society can help to manage the condition.

Anxiety disorder

Phobic anxiety disorders (anxiety as a result of intense fear) account for nearly 2% of the disease burden in India, and other anxiety disorders make up for an additional 1.2%, according to the NMHS data.

To be sure, anxiety is a normal emotion in situations that provoke fear or excitement. But when the frequency and severity of anxious episodes spikes, this may be a sign of an anxiety disorder.

People living with an anxiety disorder may feel irrational restlessness, irritability, anger issues, and difficulty in concentrating and sleeping.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD; 0.8% disease burden) is a type of anxiety disorder, in which a person wants certain things in specific ways - such as repeated cleaning of clothes or hands, or reorganising things in a particular fashion.

Anxiety disorder can be managed with therapies that relieve stress. Meditation and yoga have been useful in some cases. Studies show that behavioural and psychological therapy has positive results clinically.

Schizophrenia

According to one estimate, three out of 1,000 people living in India are affected by schizophrenia - it is more common in men than in women. Schizophrenia is a deteriorated mental condition in which a person feels or sees things that do not exist in reality - a kind of psychosis.

Often, a schizophrenic person shows emotional as well as behavioural imbalance - laughing without a reason and mumbling, for example.

Schizophrenia can be treated with medication. Psychosocial support can also help greatly. However, as the disease progresses, patients tend to become reluctant to take medical help.

Eating disorders

Eating disorders are common among Generation Z (born between 1996 and 2015) across the globe. Though it is more prevalent in the West, Indian teens are also falling prey to this psychological condition. It is difficult to say just how pronounced this condition is in India, in the absence of official figures. However, a study in Karnataka showed widespread prevalence.

Eating disorders have strong psychological associations - if they are not controlled early, they may become life-threatening.

Both eating too little or too much come under this disorder. People with an eating disorder may constantly feel distressed or depressed or excessively concerned about their body shape and weight.

Anorexia nervosa (self-starvation), bulimia nervosa (binge eating followed by purging or vomiting, and then a period of starvation and excessive physical activity) or binge eating disorder are a few examples of eating disorders.

Awareness, nutritional guidance and psychotherapy help treat eating disorders. Doctors may also prescribe medicines in some cases.

By keeping our eyes, ears and minds open, we might be able to help a friend, family member or colleague going through any one of these conditions get the help they need.

