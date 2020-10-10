World Mental Health Day 2020: Here's a list of free online resources, seminars, talks or programmes to attend on 10 Oct for awareness on mental health issues
World Mental Health Day is observed annually on 10 October. It aims to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.
Here's what's happening on World Mental Health Day 2020:
The World Health Organization, in collaboration with United for Global Mental Health and the World Federation for Mental Health are encouraging people worldwide to support a global movement that calls for greater investment in mental health.
- The #MoveforMentalHealth challenge is asking people around the world to post videos showing what they do in support of their mental well-being. This could be anything from dancing, cooking, painting or something else on social media along with the hashtag #MoveForMentalHealth.
- Apart from this, WHO is also launching a digital stress management guide on the Whatsapp chat platform. It includes short, easy-to-follow guided exercises to help reduce stress.
- In addition to these, Facebook Messenger is launching a new sticker pack designed with the support of WHO, to facilitate conversations around mental health.
- On 9 October, a 24-hour livestream was organised, featuring people with experience in the field of mental wellness and influencers from the civil society groups already active in 19 countries through the Speak Your Mind campaign. Global partner organizations are also conducting hour-long sessions on specific themes, including mental health and young people, mental health and older people, and mental health and the LGBTQ+ community.
- On 10 October, the World Health Organization will, for the first time ever, host a global online advocacy Event on mental health. The event will see WHO showcasing the work its staff are doing around the world to reduce mental illness and the harmful use of alcohol and drugs. The WHO Director-General will be joined by world leaders and mental health experts and they will discuss about their commitment to mental health and what more needs to be done.
According to a report by National Health Portal, India, half of all mental illnesses begin by the age of 14, but most go undetected and untreated. Depression, drug abuse, alcohol consumption.
