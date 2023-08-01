World Lung Cancer Day: How technological advancements in treatment have helped patients

Lung cancer treatment involves a combination of approaches and methodologies. These approaches primarily depend upon the stage, severity, and type of lung cancer. Lung cancer is a complex disease and requires a personalized treatment approach. With the hard work and determination of doctors and researchers, comprehensive range of treatment options for lung cancer is available which has significantly improved the survival rate and life quality of cancer patients.

The most common treatment options for lung cancer include:

Surgery: Surgery remains the most common treatment for lung cancer in majority of cases. With the use of minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robot assisted thoracic surgery, the survival and recovery rate has significantly increased.

Radiation Therapy: People who cannot undergo surgery due to any reason can always choose radiation therapy as an effective alternative. In this therapy, various radiations are exposed to the patient destroying the cancer cells while sparing the surrounding healthy tissues. Technological advancement such as stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and proton therapy have contributed to make radiation therapy much more effective.

Chemotherapy: This therapy is a longstanding treatment for cancer. It has evolved with the course of time with introduction of immunotherapy and targeted therapy. It uses strong drugs and medicines to destroy cancer cells often leading to serious aftereffects such as weakness, hair loss and others. Chemotherapy prevents the growth of cancer cells while also damaging the surrounding healthy cells and tissues.

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy is an approach in which the body is induced with immunity to fight against the cancer cells. This therapy empowers the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells leading to durable and prolonged survival rate.

Targeted Therapy: Targeted treatments identify and attack the cancer cells causing lesser harm to the surrounding cells. Recently, targeted therapies have become more advanced and easily available for lung cancer.

In addition, researchers continue to explore more technical advancement in the field of lung cancer treatment. Professionals are adopting combination two or more therapies for the treatment of cancer further elevating the potential for better outcomes in lung cancer treatment.

Lung cancer treatment has benefitted the cancer patients in many ways transforming their lives resulting in their overall well-being. Technological advancements have resulted in:

Improved survival rate: Early detection, screening and targeted therapies have resulted in increased rate of survival and improved life quality for cancer patients.

Personalized treatment: With advanced technology, personalized treatment is available for the cancer patients based on their genetic profile, and type of cancer.

Reduced side-effects: Targeted therapies and immunotherapy is believed to have lesser side-effects on the patients as compared to the traditional treatment options.

Lung cancer treatment has significantly benefitted people reducing the burden of the disease. It has improved their life quality and provided extended survival.

The author is Senior Consultant & Head – Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

