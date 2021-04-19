World Liver Day 2021: Significance and simple ways to keep your second-largest organ healthy

On World Liver Day, efforts are made to inform people about liver infections so that timely treatment from the preventable illness can be sought.

Being the second-largest organ in the body, the liver performs various functions associated with digestion, immunity, metabolism within our body. To spread awareness about liver infections, the World Liver Day is observed every year on 19 April. The National Health Portal of India marks this day for people to lead a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive use of alcohol.

Significance:

If timely care is not taken, then liver diseases can be caused by hepatitis A, B, C, alcohol, and drugs. Most importantly, viral hepatitis appears due to consumption of contaminated food and water, unsafe sexual practices and drug abuse can lead to Liver Cirrhosis and Liver Cancer. Meanwhile, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO), liver diseases are the 10th most common cause of death in India.

Why is a healthy liver important for the human body?

- Fight’s infections and illness

- Controls the blood sugar and cholesterol levels

- Removes toxic substances from the body

- Releases bile and aids in digestion

- Breaks down medications and drugs, including alcohol

Below are five easy ways to keep your liver healthy:

- Maintain a healthy diet

- Eat foods like grains, protein, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and fats and also have a lot of fibres such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole-grain bread, rice, and cereals

- During blood transfusion ensure a safe process to avoid contracting hepatitis A, B, C

- Whenever you go to the washroom, ensure to wash your hands

- Take time out and exercise regularly

- Limit or quit alcohol consumption, it will help in preventing the liver damage

- Also, say no to drugs and smoking

- Practice safe sex and use condoms

- Keep a check on your weight, being overweight or obese can lead to serious liver conditions