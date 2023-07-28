World Hepatitis Day 2023: 7 lifestyle habits that can put you at risk for hepatitis

Lifestyle plays and important role in the well-being of an individual. A good lifestyle and improve you health while a bad lifestyle can put you at risk of several health issues and hepatitis is one of them. Hepatitis is a major global health problem affecting millions of people around the world. It is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by various viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. While viral hepatitis is one of the main causes, lifestyle habits also play a crucial role in increasing the risk of hepatitis.

Risk for Hepatitis

Excessive Alcohol Consumption is one of the leading lifestyle-related risk factors for hepatitis is the excessive and chronic consumption of alcohol. Heavy drinking can cause alcoholic hepatitis, a condition that leads to liver inflammation and damage. Over time, excessive alcohol intake overworks the liver and impairs its ability to function properly, making it more susceptible to infections and diseases like viral hepatitis. Limiting alcohol intake and adhering to recommended guidelines can significantly reduce the risk of alcoholic hepatitis. For individuals with alcohol dependence, seeking professional help and support for quitting alcohol is essential to protect liver health.

Sharing needles or personal items sharing with others can lead to infection with hepatitis B and C, as these viruses can be transmitted through blood contact. Sharing personal items such as razors or toothbrushes, which may contain traces of infected blood, can also pose a risk. It is important that we never share these items with others.

Unprotected sexual acts with multiple partners or with people who have hepatitis B or C can increase the risk of contracting these viruses. Hepatitis B in particular can be transmitted through sexual contact. Practicing safe sex by using condoms can significantly reduce the risk of hepatitis transmission.

Lack of Vaccination against hepatitis A and B can put individuals at risk of contracting these preventable viral infections. Hepatitis A is often transmitted through contaminated food and water, while hepatitis B can spread through blood, sexual contact, or from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth. Getting vaccinated against hepatitis B can offer additional protection.

Poor hygiene practices and food and water handling, can lead to transmission of hepatitis A. The virus can spread through contaminated food or water sources. Practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands thoroughly before eating and after using the restroom, and consuming safe and clean food and water can help prevent hepatitis A infection.

Contact with infected blood, even though accidental needle sticks or medical procedures with improperly sterilized equipment, can expose persons to hepatitis B and C. Following universal precautions are vital in preventing accidental exposure to infected blood. Health workers should always wear personal protective equipment and use safe medical practices

Travel to high-risk areas to regions with high rates of hepatitis infection, especially developing countries with limited access to safe medical procedures, may increase the risk of exposure to hepatitis virus. It is important to learn about the prevalence of hepatitis at the destination. Vaccination against hepatitis A and B and precautions such as drinking bottled water and avoiding raw or undercooked foods can reduce the risk of infection while traveling.

While it is important to understand that viral hepatitis remains a major problem, lifestyle modifications can reduce the chances of hepatitis. Preventive measures and healthier choices such as moderate alcohol consumption, safe sex practices, good hygiene, and vaccination boosters can do much to protect liver health and prevent transmission of hepatitis. Raising awareness of these lifestyle habits and promoting preventive measures are critical in the fight against hepatitis and for a healthier future for all.

The author is Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

