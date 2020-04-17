World Haemophilia Day 2020: Importance, theme, significance of 17 April, and why it is observed globally

World Haemophilia Day 2020| World Haemophilia Day is observed to raise awareness regarding the disease and other hereditary bleeding disorders.

On 17 April, people across the world with various bleeding disorders come together to celebrate the “continuous advancement in treatment” and inform the public about the implications of haemophilia.

Date

17 April is also the birthday of Frank Schnabel, a businessman born with severe haemophilia who was the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH).

Theme

Every year, World Haemophilia Day is associated with a certain theme for goal-oriented accomplishments. The theme for World Haemophilia Day 2020 is ‘Get + involved’. It is a call to action for patients, family members, caregivers, corporate partners, Haemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC) volunteers and anyone who supports the National Member Organization (NMO).

Why it is celebrated

According to Alain Weill, president of the WFH, “World Haemophilia Day is an opportunity to show the world how important taking action is. It is also a wonderful way for us all to feel proud of what we are doing in the name of Treatment for All”.

Owing to the global health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Haemophilia Day this year would be celebrated online without any congregation. The day seeks to make men and women suffering from any inherited bleeding disorder feel connected and know that they are not alone.

This is also aimed at spreading the message that the whole community is closely knit as everyone continues “to care and support one another” even in "these difficult times".

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 11:24:42 IST

Tags : Bleeding Disorder, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, NewsTracker, World Haemophilia Day, World Haemophilia Day 2020:, World Hemophilia Day, World Hemophilia Day 2020, World Hemophilia Day Theme