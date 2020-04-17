World Haemophilia Day 2020: Importance, theme, significance of 17 April, and why it is observed globally
World Haemophilia Day 2020| World Haemophilia Day is observed to raise awareness regarding the disease and other hereditary bleeding disorders.
On 17 April, people across the world with various bleeding disorders come together to celebrate the “continuous advancement in treatment” and inform the public about the implications of haemophilia.
Date
17 April is also the birthday of Frank Schnabel, a businessman born with severe haemophilia who was the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH).
Theme
Every year, World Haemophilia Day is associated with a certain theme for goal-oriented accomplishments. The theme for World Haemophilia Day 2020 is ‘Get + involved’. It is a call to action for patients, family members, caregivers, corporate partners, Haemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC) volunteers and anyone who supports the National Member Organization (NMO).
Why it is celebrated
According to Alain Weill, president of the WFH, “World Haemophilia Day is an opportunity to show the world how important taking action is. It is also a wonderful way for us all to feel proud of what we are doing in the name of Treatment for All”.
Owing to the global health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Haemophilia Day this year would be celebrated online without any congregation. The day seeks to make men and women suffering from any inherited bleeding disorder feel connected and know that they are not alone.
This is also aimed at spreading the message that the whole community is closely knit as everyone continues “to care and support one another” even in "these difficult times".
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 11:24:42 IST
Tags : Bleeding Disorder, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, NewsTracker, World Haemophilia Day, World Haemophilia Day 2020:, World Hemophilia Day, World Hemophilia Day 2020, World Hemophilia Day Theme
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets