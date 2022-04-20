World Cannabis Day 2022: Health benefits and risks involved of consuming weed

World Cannabis Day: As per experts, people have been using marijuana to treat their diseases for over 3,000 years.

World Cannabis Day is observed on April 20. It is observed today as the date coincides with marijuana’s numerical code. Though the drug is banned in the US, people in large numbers hit the streets to mark the celebrations. In a way, the day 4/20 is observed as a holiday for all the smokers and non-smokers out there.

As per experts, people have been using marijuana to treat their diseases for over 3,000 years.

And, as people celebrate the 4/20 day, let's take a look at the health benefits:

Sleep management:

Weed can help in the management of insomnia and other sleep disorders. It can also reduce inflammation for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, improving their sleep patterns as well.

Hemp as a Super Food:

Hemp is a powerhouse of all essential amino acids, which are present in quantities enough to meet the need of the human body.

Pain Management:

Cannabis is used to treat chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, migraine and endometriosis in many places. It can also minimise the side effects of cancer treatment like loss of appetite, according to Healthline.

However cannabis also has certain risks associated with it:

Impact on Mental Health:

Daily use of cannabis can accelerate the existing symptoms of bipolar disorder among patients who are already suffering from the issue. The National Institute on Drug Abuse has stated that the risk for psychiatric disorders like psychosis (schizophrenia), anxiety, depression, and substance use issues can increase due to regular cannabis consumption.

Respiratory diseases:

According to the American Lung Association, smoking marijuana can injure the cell linings of large airways and lead to chronic bronchitis, acute bronchitis, phlegm, chronic cough and other issues.

Chances of addiction:

Too much consumption of cannabis on a regular basis can lead to addiction to the drug. It can also lead to impaired memory and sleep, and risk of developing other substance abuse disorders.