World Blood Donor Day 2021: Significance, this year's theme and everything you need to know

Observed every year on 14 June, World Blood Donor Day is an initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The aim of this day is to spread awareness about blood donation and the need for safe blood and blood products. Also, it is celebrated to appreciate the contribution of voluntary blood donors in saving lives.

According to the WHO, "The day also provides an opportunity to call to action to governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors".

World Blood Donor Day 2021 slogan:

This year, the slogan is 'Give blood and keep the world beating'. The slogan highlights the contribution of blood donors in saving lives and improving the health of others. It also reinforces the global call for more people to contribute to better health by donating blood regularly.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 host:

Every year, different countries host the World Blood Donor Day. This year, the event is being hosted in Rome, Italy today.

World Blood Donor Day history:

The day was first observed by the WHO in 2004. In 2005, during the 58th World Health Assembly, it was declared as an annual global event. World Blood Donor day is celebrated on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner who was an Austrian biologist, physician and is considered to be the founder of modern blood transfusion.

World Blood Donor Day significance:

Blood shortage is a big problem in many countries while blood donation and transfusion is its main solution. Especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, blood, and plasma donations have managed to save many lives and have given hope to people suffering from the virus.