World Bank commits US$1 billion to help India fight COVID-19

The World Bank has committed US$1 billion to help India expand its laboratory capacity in the fight against COVID-19, a highly contagious viral infection caused by SARS-CoV-2. The fund will also be used to ensure that medical staff across the country are well-equipped and well-trained to give emergency care.

Greater lab capacity could help India widen its testing net beyond suspected patients - this, in turn, could help the country detect and isolate patients early and hopefully stem the spread of the disease.

According to ICMR data, as of 2 April, India had given permission to 52 private labs to test for COVID-19. The number of government labs approved and supported for COVID-19 testing stood at 126, with an additional nine labs in the pipeline for approval.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly stressed on the importance of testing, isolating and contact tracing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

India, which was still in the local transmission phase of the infection as per the latest WHO report, had reported 72 COVID-19 related deaths as of early morning of 3 April.

With regards to testing, global health experts have expressed concern that most countries are simply not testing enough - they are administering tests to confirm suspected cases only. In an ideal scenario, if enough tests are administered, then only about 12% of tests should come back positive.

The aid package

The aid from the World Bank to India is part of a larger package of US$14 billion, to help 40 countries including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, Yemen and India in Asia; Paraguay, Ecuador, Argentina and Haiti in the Americas, and Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, D.R. Congo, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Sao Tome e Principe and Senegal in Africa. World Bank and IFC first announced the aid in a press release on 17 March.

Axel van Trotsenburg, the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, tweeted in the early hours of Friday, 3 April, that new projects worth $1.9 billion had been approved to assist countries like India fight the new coronavirus infection.

While announcing the $14 billion package, World Bank Group President David Malpass had said: “The World Bank Group is committed to a fast, flexible response based on the needs of developing countries. Support operations are already underway, and the expanded funding tools approved today will help sustain economies, companies and jobs.”

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 11:59:50 IST

