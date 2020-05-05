World Asthma Day 2020: Symptoms, management and precautions for exercise-Induced bronchoconstriction

Asthma is an inflammatory disease where swelling in airways causes them to narrow and produce mucus. This makes it hard for air to enter lungs.

According to the National Health Portal, India, asthma is one of the major non-communicable diseases and the most common chronic disease in children around the world.

World Asthma Day (WAD) is organised by Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to increase awareness about asthma and its management for people around the world. Observed annually on first Tuesday of May, the theme for World Asthma Day is Enough Asthma Deaths.

As per an article in CNN, certain triggers, such as smoke, dust, allergies, infections or physical exercise can cause an asthma attack. While avoiding triggers can help prevent an attack, medications can help control symptoms.

One of the major issues plaguing people with the condition is exercise-induced asthma or exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB). The inflammation of airways in such cases is triggered by exercise and someone with the condition may experience asthma symptoms during or after a session of physical activity.

The symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, fatigue during physical activity and poor athletic performance.

While the condition may seem like a deterrent to people with the condition from seeking physical activity, there are ways one can exercise even with asthma.

There are various ways one can manage their EIB. However, it requires some changes to activity routine to reduce risk of an asthma attack. One of the major ways one can fight exercise-induced asthma is by covering the nose and mouth with a face mask or a piece of cloth. Heat exchange masks too may be beneficial in cold air as it does not allow mucus formation in the airways.

Another way could be through exercises that require shorter bursts of energy as this could help in not inducing an asthma attack.

As per a study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, the best way to keep away EIB is through a warm-up strategy. These include some high-intensity exercises that help in reducing the effects of exercise-induced asthma.

Scientists from the Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden saw reduced asthma in patients by improved nasal breathing. According to them, when air is inhaled through the mouth it could be dry and subsequently cool the mucus in the airways. This could lead to bronchoconstriction in patients with asthma.

Activities can be done in warmer and humid weather as it is easier on the airways. However, one has to be aware of potential irritants in air. Asthma attacks have been linked to exposure to environmental factors such as allergens and tobacco smoke.

Other ways to better handle exercise-induced bronchoconstriction include:

Avoiding heavy traffic before and after exercising

Avoiding high pollution areas

Working out regularly to promote good respiratory health.

